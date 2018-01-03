Thunderbolt 3 brings minimalism to Samsung's next massive monitor

Beefy desktop PCs are great and all, but by the time you've plugged all your gear into one, you'll be tied up in knots on account of all the cables. Swap out that tower for a laptop, and plug in Samsung's sizeable CJ791 monitor instead: it only needs a single Thunderbolt 3 cable to handle video signals, and charges your machine up at the same time. That should help keep cable snakes under control, and let you keep your desk as wire-free as possible. It's shaping up to be a pretty tasty monitor in its own right, with a 3440x1440 resolution, wide 21:9 aspect ratio, and 4ms response time. It's QLED, too, which Samsung reckons means whiter whites, darker blacks and better colour reproduction all round. Handy for graphics pros as well as gamers, then. It'll be on sale later this year, with prices to be confirmed ahead of launch.