SteelSeries' improved Nimbus+ gamepad aims to bring 'console-quality' gaming to Apple devices

SteelSeries has debuted an upgraded version of its Apple-focused gamepad that it claims will deliver "a console-quality gaming experience." Big words. The refreshed Nimbus+ (£59) packs an improved rechargeable battery that offers 50 hours of gameplay (10 more than its predecessor), brand new "Hall Effect" magnetic triggers, clickable L3 and R3 joystick buttons, and a free Nimbus+ iPhone Mount. Notably, SteelSeries is also bundling the controller with "up to four months of Apple Arcade," although our pals at MacRumours have clarified that the device actually only comes with a code for three free months of Apple Arcade - with SteelSeries including Apple's own one-month free trial to take that up to four months. Cheeky blighters.