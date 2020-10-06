SteelSeries gets next-gen ready with the Arctis 7P and 7X headsets

SteelSeries’ Arctis 7 have long been regarded as some of the best gaming cans out there, and with the next-gen consoles just around the corner, the brand is launching two new versions. The Arctis 7P’s blue and white colour scheme matches that of the distinctive-looking PlayStation 5, while the Arctis 7X, with its green accents, is designed specifically to be used wirelessly with the Xbox Series X/S. Both support ultra-low latency 2.4GHz lossless wireless audio, have noise-cancelling microphones and 24-hour battery life. And thanks to the tiny USB-C receiver they come with, the headsets can be used not only with your shiny new console, but also PC, Android, macOS and the Nintendo Switch. Each headset costs £160 and they’re available to buy now.