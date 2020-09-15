SteelSeries’ Arctis 9 headset is prepped for your PS5

Already got your heart set on a PS5 this Christmas? Then you’ll probably want to make sure you’re 100% ready for its arrival. If you’ve already got a fancy new 4K telly – and if you haven’t here are some suggestions – SteelSeries’ Arctis 9 headset (£180) works with a PS4, PC and PS5, so it’ll take care of your audio needs both now and after you upgrade. It comes with a retractable noise-cancelling boom mic, plus you can connect using both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless simultaneously, so you don’t have to choose between game audio and one of those pesky work calls that always interrupt your important gaming. Throw in an ultra-comfortable headband and Airweave fabric ear cushions and that should mean you can test the 20-hour battery life to the very full.