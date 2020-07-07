Sega’s Astro City Mini is an impossibly teeny arcade cabinet that comes pre-loaded with 36 games

Most people are enjoying understandably uneventful birthdays this year, but Sega is making a big deal of its 60th anniversary celebrations. Which is good, because we all benefit. Following last month’s Game Gear Micro, the company has announced the Astro City Mini, an extremely shrunken down homage to Sega’s iconic Astro City Arcade cabinet. You can play on either the tiny screen with the micro-switch joystick and six buttons, or plug it into your TV via the HDMI port on the back of the cab. According to an interview in Game Watch (which has since been removed), there’s even external controller support. The Astro City Mini will reportedly come pre-loaded with 36 classic Sega games, including Virtua Fighter, Altered Beast and Golden Axe. Here’s hoping for a launch outside Japan.