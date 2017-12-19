Samsung's Colossal CHG90 gaming monitor is now HDR-approved

HDR has been giving console games a visual boost for the best part of a year, now, but PC gamers have been left in the lurch - unless they could hook up their desktop to a giant living room telly, anyway. Now though, there's a new logo to look out for. Any screen with a DisplayHDR 600 sticker will be A-OK to play HDR games, meaning brighter whites, darker blacks, and more colours in between. First on the list is Samsung's monstrous CHG90, a 49in, 32:9 curved monitor with a soft-of 4K resolution (OK, it's 3840 x 1080) and 600nit peak brightness, earning it that coveted badge. Oh, and let's not forget the 144Hz refresh rate. It launched back in August, but you can now pick one up now, complete with new logo - a snip at £1,159.99.