Razer pushes cloud gaming to the edge with Razer Edge handheld

Cloud gaming is all the rage right now, with tons of new handheld consoles hitting the market. And Razer is making its debut into gaming handhelds with the all-new Razer Edge. The new device boasts an AMOLED display, 5G connectivity, a 144Hz refresh rate, and more. Offering more than competitors but coming it at $400, Razer’s latest device looks set to push cloud gaming to the edge.

The new Android-powered console supports all the major game launchers you could think of. Epic Games, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, Steam Link, Moonlight, and Parsec can all come with you on the go. From day one, the Razer Edge will boast a sizeable catalogue of games, including your mainstream favourites.

Razer’s handheld debut goes big on the display (quite literally). It houses a monster 6.8-inch AMOLED display, with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2400×1080 Full HD+ resolution. With a Gorilla Glass coating, it’s drop and scratch resistant as well. This screen impresses more than competitors such as the Steam Deck and Logitech G Cloud, both of which have a much lower refresh rate. Plus, it’s lighter than the Steam Deck and Logitech G Cloud at just over 400g.

Surrounding the display is Razer’s Kishi V2 Pro controller with analogue triggers, microswitches, programmable buttons, and an “ultra-precise” D-pad. It also packs in haptic feedback and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You can purchase the controller separately for Android devices, too.

Inside the handheld console, you’ll find the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 gaming processor, designed especially for the Razer Edge. It’s a beast of a chipset with a 3Ghz octa-core CPU, GPU, active cooling, and six air vents. Unfortunately, since the processor is new for this console, we won’t know how well it performs until getting our hands on one. But, Snapdragon reckons it’s two to three times faster than the 720G mobile chip found inside the Samsung A72 from 2021.

Connectivity is front-and-centre in the Razer Edge, with support for Wi-Fi 6E as standard, and 5G support in a higher-tiered version. Powering this is a whopping 5000mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. As you’d expect, there are also two speakers, a mic, and a webcam that you can use for multiplayer gaming.

Razer’s new handheld gaming console comes in at $400 – which prices it quite a bit ahead of competitors like the Steam Deck and Logitech G Cloud. But, you’ll find higher specs on the Razer Edge, justifying the price for some. It’s available to reserve from Razer now with a $5 refundable deposit, but won’t be shipping until January. Pricing for the 5G model will be confirmed at a later date.