The Razer Junglecat is a Switch-like gamepad for Android smartphones

Razer has created a Switch-esque gamepad for Android phones called the Junglecat (£99). Much like the Joy-Cons it unashamedly apes, the Junglecat is a dual-sided controller that slots onto either side of your smartphone via a modular case, and features two analog sticks, twin bumpers, a d-pad, and four control buttons that let users control supported games with "console-level" precision. The portable gamepad syncs up with compatible mobiles a via a low-latency connection that promises lightning-quick response times, and can even be fine-tuned to your particular tastes using a sensitivity adjustment function. As you can probably imagine, the Junglecat doesn't support every single Android game on the market, but it'll work with some of the most popular titles including Fortnite, Minecraft, Roblox, and ARK: Survival Evolved.