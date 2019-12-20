Quarter Arcades Bubble Bobble is an authentic desktop replica of a two-player co-op classic

These days, Bub and Bob are best known for slingshot match antics in the Puzzle Bobble series. But back in 1986, Bobble Bobble invited you to “make a journey to the cave of monsters” for videogaming’s finest two-player arcade classic. That title’s co-op platforming hasn’t been entirely forgotten, though – witness Bubble Bobble 4 Friends for Switch – but if you want a taste of the original, Quarter Arcades Bubble Bobble (£129.99, shipping September 2020) is a better bet. This desktop-sized cab runs the original ROM, and is housed in a fully playable replica of the 1980s Bubble Bobble arcade cab. Dip switch access lets you fiddle with the game’s settings, and an internal battery means you can play the game on the go, just like the newfangled sequel on the Switch. Well, sort of. Still, short of magicking an original cab into your flat, we can’t think of a better way for you and a friend to give Baron Von Blubba a kicking.