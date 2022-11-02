PlayStation VR2 to hit the shelves on 22 Feb but the price is eye-watering

The long-awaited second-generation Sony PlayStation VR2 headset has been confirmed for launch on 22 February 2023 – but the price is high at $550/£530. Yep, higher than the PlayStation 5 console itself. That is higher than we were expecting – we believed it might hit the $499 price point though.

As we knew previously, the new headset will have a 4000 x 2040 4K HDR OLED display and a 110-degree field of vision. It also supports content up to 120Hz for smooth gameplay. Four cameras are built into the front of the headset to track your movements. There’s also headset feedback and 3D audio, too. PS VR2 has been designed for increased comfort, with an included vent and lens adjustment dial as well as a (slightly) slimmer and lighter design.

Sony says that during the initial launch phase buyers in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg will initially be able to pre-order PlayStation VR2 only through PlayStation’s online store. Pre-orders will begin on 15 November and you can register for pre-orders starting today… a pre, pre-order, if you like. Here’s what the standard pack will look like:

A separate charging station will cost $50/£40 which you’d have thought would be included in the main package. The default pack will have the PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones included. A more expensive PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle also includes a voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain as well as all the bits from the standard kit.