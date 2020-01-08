Nintendo made a stylus for the Switch

The Switch’s brilliance has always been its versatility, and Nintendo has just added one more way to play in the shape of a £7 stylus. Sure, it’s not the most earth-shatteringly exciting news, but if you’re a big handheld player the little tool could come in handy when you need a bit of extra precision. If there was one mark against the wonderful Super Mario Maker 2, it was that creating levels was a bit easier with the Wii U stylus. Now the Switch has one too, problem solved. The stylus is also a natural fit for the new Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training game, which launched on Switch at the beginning of the year. Pre-order now.