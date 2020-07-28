Logitech’s G Pro X gaming headset cuts the cord

Ask any Esportsperson what they think of Logitech’s G Pro X headset and they’ll probably tell you that it’s pretty much perfect until you get a bit too enthusiastic with your Apex Legends victory celebration and accidentally yank it right out of your PC. Enter the G Pro X Lightspeed. Based on the Pro X, the new headset features the same high-quality materials and sturdy build, but with the added benefit of Logitech’s 2.4GHz Lightspeed wireless, offering 42 feet of range and 20 hours of battery life. New memory foam padding should make the cans even more comfortable to wear during long sessions, but at £190 they’re £80 more than the £110 you can currently pick up a G Pro X headset for. How much does cord-free gaming matter to you?