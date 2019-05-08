Logitech just re-imagined its best-selling gaming mouse

Wagging a giant finger in the face of those who dare to utter the phrase 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it,' the zany folks over at Logitech have just unveiled an brand spanking new version of their best-selling gaming mouse, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed (£129.99). Meticulously re-engineered from top to bottom, the revamped clicker keeps all of the features from the original G502 model while adding upgrades like ultra-fast wireless technology, a dual-mode scroll wheel, an industry leading Hero 16K sensor for extra responsiveness, 11 programmable buttons, and power play compatibility for continuous charging. Yep, that's a lot of extra bang for your buck. I bet you never dreamed you'd get this excited over a mouse.