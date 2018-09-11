News

The limited edition Pokémon-themed Nintendo Switch is cute overload

Sorry, early adopters
8 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch will finally get a legit Pokémon game with this autumn's Pokémon: Let's Go, which comes in separate Pikachu and Eevee editions… and die-hard fans who already bought the Switch might be slapping themselves upside the head after seeing this wondrous thing. This limited edition Switch console comes with both Eevee and Pikachu-coloured Joy-Con controllers, along with glossy silhouettes of both on the back of the device and charming illustrations on the dock itself. It'll be available in bundles with either game pre-installed, along with the bonus Poké Ball Plus accessory. No word yet on UK price, but the US$399 price tag is the same as buying a Switch and the game/accessory bundle separately. It's out on 16 November alongside the game. (Anyone want to buy our common Switch on 15 November? Just curious…)

