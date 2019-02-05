The latest Replicade is a tiny Street Fighter II cab, with a bonus mini fight stick

Gamers of a certain vintage might dream of a home arcade, but lack the space and cash to make it a reality. Fortunately, New Wave Toys is pumping out fully playable 1/6th scale replicas, and the latest is an officially licensed Street Fighter II: Champion Edition ($99.99). Shipping this summer, the dinky wooden cabinet is the spitting image of the original, and houses a 3.5in LCD display, a bat-style joystick, and tiny microswitched buttons. This is no NES-in-a-box either – this Street Fighter II uses the original ROM. Fancy some two-player battles around the tiny screen? You’re covered there, too – the cab ships with a diminutive fight stick you can stash in the back of the cab when you’re not using it. “Round 1… Fight!”