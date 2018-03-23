Hori's finger-friendly Joy-Con with D-Pad is perfect for Switch fighting game fans

Fighting game fans excited for the upcoming Switch release of Capcom’s Street Fighter collection (this writer very much included) won’t have to worry about sloppy shoyrukens or patchy parries with Hori’s latest Joy-Con: it swaps Nintendo’s four button control layout for a good ol’ D-pad. It should make inputs a whole lot more accurate, so you can concentrate on smacking face with Ryu, Chun-li and the rest. The downsides? Because it’s a third party add-on, the controller doesn’t get Nintendo’s HD Rumble or gyroscope motion controls. It only works in handheld mode, too, so using a Joy-Con grip with your TV is out of the question. It only comes in dark blue, too, so won’t match your existing controllers. Oh, and you’ll have to go all the way to Japan to get hold of one - Hori hasn’t revealed any plans to launch it elsewhere. If accurate directions are worth the trip, though, you’ll be able to pick one up for ¥2,480 when it launches in July.