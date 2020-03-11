The coral Nintendo Switch Lite is now officially coming to the UK

If, for some godforsaken reason, you still haven’t bought a Nintendo Switch, and you happen to like pink, then the following information could not be more specifically targeted at you. Nintendo is bringing a new coral Nintendo Switch Lite to the UK. Initially announced for the the US and Japan, the coral pink variant of Nintendo’s handheld-only Switch will be released in the UK on April 24, priced at £200. It joins the yellow, turquoise and grey consoles that have been available since launch, as well as the special edition Animal Crossing Switch Lite that launches alongside Animal Crossing: New Horizons next week.