Audio Technica launches new premium gaming headsets designed for immersion

The sonic gurus over at Audio Technica have designed two new premium gaming headsets: the wired ATH-G1 (£159) and the wireless ATH-G1WL (£229). Both take design inspiration from the Japanese company's gorgeous ATH-M50X professional studio headphones, and pack specifically tuned large-diameter 45mm drivers that deliver a precise, clear, and fully immersive audio experience. Each headset also features a tailor-made detachable microphone, which should allow for distraction-free chatter no matter where you're playing. The wireless ATH-G1WL's also come with added virtual surround sound, and can hold enough juice for 15 hours of non-stop gaming. We suppose the only thing left to do is decide which one you'll be picking up.