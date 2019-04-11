Acer’s Predator Helios 700 has a slidable keyboard and serious power

If you want laptop innovation, gaming is usually the place to look. We’re always seeing interesting new design quirks, the latest being Acer’s HyperDrift keyboard, the standout feature of its chunky new Predator Helios 700. The keyboard slides forward, which not only brings you closer to your gaming, desktop-style, but also reveals two additional air intakes.That helps with cooling and enables overclocking. The trackpad, meanwhile, tilts forward, increasing wrist comfort during those lengthy Apex Legends sessions. Under the hood you’ve got a world first 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, a choice of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 or 2070 GPU, and up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, with a 17-inch 144Hz FHD IPS1 display with 3ms response time and NVIDIA G-SYNC™ technology making all the virtual bloodshed look rather lovely. Prices start at £2499 when the Predator Helios 700 launches in July.