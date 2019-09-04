Acer promises rapid refresh rates at affordable prices with new Nitro XV3 gaming monitor range

Acer has whipped the covers off a new range of affordable, high-resolution gaming monitors that boast rapid refresh rates. The Acer Nitro XV3 gaming series comprises four new displays, all of which are NVIDA G-SYNC compatible and enable variable refresh rates by default when connected with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10-Series and GeForce RTX 20-Series graphics cards. Each monitor utilises Adaptive-Sync and Visual Response Boost technoolgy to deliver silky smooth, tear-free gameplay alongside high resolution visuals. Support for Acer Game Mode, a series of eight preset display modes that optimise visuals for different content (racers, shooters, sports games, etc), has also been thrown into the mix, alongside impressive refresh rates of up to 240Hz (depending on the model you plump for). The Nitro XV3 range starts with the 24in Acer Nitro XV253Q P (£299) and tops out at the Acer Nitro XV273U S ($589), but you'll want to do a bit of research and decide which is the right fit for you before dropping any cash.