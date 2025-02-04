Dyson’s most powerful handheld vacuum is not for your home

Dyson is arguably the undisputed champion of vacuum cleaners, and the brand’s latest release is its most powerful ever. But this handheld vac isn’t for your home. The Car+Boat is designed for you to take out of your home, for portable cleaning. It’ll suck the crumb out of your car’s back seats, and get rid of the dried mud in your boot.

Inside this new handheld vacuum is a motor that spins at 110,000 rpm, delivering what Dyson claims is “unrivalled suction power.” All this extra power won’t drain the battery in five minutes. In fact, Dyson reckons you’ll get 50 minutes of cleaning. That’s more than enough time to completely obliterate every last bit of sand, dirt, and questionable debris lurking in your car mats or boat seats.

Of course, this wouldn’t be a Dyson product without some serious filtration tech. The Car+Boat’s fully sealed system claims to trap 99.99% of particles as tiny as 0.3 microns. Basically, that’s anything from dust mites and allergens to the fluff that accumulates under car seats.

Then there are the attachments. Because what’s a handheld vacuum without a few tools to make cleaning marginally less of a chore? The Car+Boat comes with a mini motorised brush to wrestle stubborn dirt from upholstery, a combination tool for quick task-switching, and a crevice tool for any narrow gaps.

If you fancy treating your car, boat, caravan, pet bed, or even your home to some serious suction power, the Dyson Car+Boat is available now. You can order it directly from Dyson for £250.