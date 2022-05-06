Corsair’s new HS65 gaming headset pumps personalised sound into your ears

Corsair has unveiled a new gaming headset that changes the way it sounds to best suit your ears.

The HS65 cans, which appear to be a more affordable version of the company’s more premium HS80 headset, achieve this auditory wizardry using Sonarworks SoundID technology. Open Corsair’s iCUE software, select the headset, and you’ll hear a series of different audio tests to learn your preferences, after which everything will be tuned to your tastes automatically. With 50mm neodymium drivers they should comfortably handle everything from beefy explosions to the gentle rustling of virtual leaves too.

Audio magic aside, the headset itself is a lightweight affair, weighing in at 282g. Reinforced with metal, it has an adjustable breathable microfibre headband and leatherette-wrapped memory foam earpads for additional comfort during marathon sessions. There’s also a built-in omnidirectional mic which automatically mutes itself when flipped up, which is a nice touch.

It’ll play nicely with practically anything you care to throw its way, with support for PC via a 3.5mm jack or USB adaptor. Using the adaptor will unlock Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound, along with High-Res 24bit/96kHz audio for higher fidelity across the board. The 3.5mm connector also means you can use it with the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5/4, Switch, and headphone jack-toting smartphones.

If that all sounds good then you’re welcome to snap up the Corsair HS65 today, for £79.99.