Corsair Virtuoso Pro headset aims for studio-grade sound

Any audiophile will tell you open-back headphones are where it’s at for the clearest, most natural sound (probably at length, and with complicated words like “presentation”, “isolation” and “soundstage” thrown in for good measure). They’re not so common among gaming headsets, but the Corsair Virtuoso Pro is looking to change that – and is bringing top-tier graphene driver tech along for the ride.

The Virtuoso Pro’s open-back design lets air pass through the ear cups from the back of each driver, cutting out the low frequency build-up and resonance you get on closed-back cans. The trade-off is that they can’t block any outside noise, and anyone nearby will be able to hear whatever you’re listening to almost as well as you can. That’s not a problem for solo gamers and streamers, who’ll just appreciate the extra clarity and high-end detail on offer.

50mm drivers made from ultra-light graphene should also help ramp up that clarity even more than the few open-back headsets currently doing the rounds. It’s not the first time we’ve seen graphene in a gaming headset – Logitech launched the G Pro X 2 earlier in the year – but combining it with an open-back approach is unique.

The Virtuoso Pro has a lot in common with Corsair’s other premium headsets, including a wide range of ear cup adjustment and plenty of padding for a comfy fit. It’s rocking a uni-directional boom mic with background noise cancellation, but it can be easily detached if you’ve got a superior external mic to hand.

Naturally it plays nicely with Corsair sub-brand Elgato’s Wave Link sound mixing software, if you’re a streamer with a serious setup, but is equally happy to just plug and play. It’s a wired headset, so there’s just one cable to connect and no USB dongles to think about. That guarantees the best possible sound quality for when you’re kicking back with tunes, compared to bitrate-limited Bluetooth.

The Virtuoso Pro’s niche nature means it’s not especially easy on the wallet; at $200 / £170 it’ll set you back more than many wireless headsets. But few should be able to match it for airy audio. It’s on sale right now, in black and white colour options.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming