Cherry has a new pro gaming mouse for you, no matter your grip style

Four new rodents promise rapid polling for instant reactions

Cherry might be better known for supplying the gaming world with mechanical keyboard switches, but since picking up boutique brand Xtrfy it has rapidly expanded its in-house hardware efforts. The latest are a quartet of wireless rodents that build on some of Xtrfy’s best-sellers: the M64, M64 Pro, M68 and M68 Pro, with something to suit every grip style.

The M64 duo are asymmetric mice with an ergonomic shape designed for greater grip and precision, while the M68 pair are symmetrical with and ultra-low front for rapid accurate movements. Pro players, tech reviewers and the gaming community at large were all tapped up to influence the design. While Xtrfy’s one-time signature perforated shells haven’t carried over to the new Cherry regime, they’re all still effortlessly light at 53g and 55g respectively.

What does return is the on-device configuration, with no software needed to customise sensitivity, lift-off distance or polling rate. The regular versions of each mouse use 1000Hz maximum polling rates, while the Pro flavours step up to true 8000Hz polling – meaning your movements are registered 8000 times a second, which is still a rarity in wireless mice.

The M64 and M68 can be had in black, white and blue colour options, with contrasting side buttons and scroll wheel accents. The Pro versions are only available in black and white hues.

You’ll be looking at up to 90 hours of gaming time between charges, or play wired using the included USB-C cable.

All four varieties are on sale now, directly from the Cherry XTRFY website and the usual online retailers. Expect to pay £99 for the regular M64 and M68, or £139 for the M64 Pro and M68 Pro. That’s a bit steep compared to the current crop of artisan gaming mice brands, but undercuts big names like Razer, Logitech and Corsair.

