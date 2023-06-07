Certina DS Action Diver looks stunning with a full-black makeover

While it seems every watch brand under the sun is releasing colourful watches for summer, Certina has taken a different path and opted for an all-black scheme for the new DS Action Diver.

Despite the gothic looks (perhaps inspired by the popularity of Netflix‘s Wednesday last year), this DS Action is still a true diver’s watch. It’s water-resistant to 300 metres and is ideally equipped for any adventure – on land or underwater.

Certina has gone all-out with this watch – not only does the stainless steel case feature black PVD coating, you also have a black rotating bezel with matt black ceramic inlay, and a black NATO strap. It’s a real style statement.

Despite its urban makeover, the DS Action Diver is still right at home in the water. It meets the requirements of ISO standard 6425, which makes it an official, thoroughbred diver’s watch.

Key dive watch features include a screw-down and protected crown, and a screw-in case back, and 300 metres of water resistance.

Now, of course, being all-black does hamper readability a bit, but Certina has tried to offset this by contrasting the matt black ceramic bezel with a lacquered dive time scale. You also get white lume on the hands and hour markers.

The all-black DS Action Diver is powered by Swatch Group’s impressive Powermatic 80 movement with automatic winding, up to 80 hours of power reserve, and the Nivachron hairspring which protects the watch against magnetic fields.

The watch is finished on a NATO-look black fabric strap made from #tide ocean material. This is made using plastic fished from the ocean, which is a nice nod to Certina’s environmental work. The strap has a pin buckle closure with a black PVD coating.

If you like the look of the Certina DS Action Diver Full-Black it’s available to buy now from the links below.