Zero’s SR/F might be the Tesla of electric bikes

California-based Zero Motorcycles is the world leader in electric motorbikes, reportedly selling more than every other manufacturer combined – but its unveiling this week of the upcoming SR/F (from US$18,995, available April) model seems particularly noteworthy. Not only can it travel up to 200 miles on a single charge and hit speeds of 120mph, but it revamps the company’s companion smartphone app and features a large, detail-rich digital display – two aspects that push it firmly into the “smart bike” category. The price tag might seem a little high, but it seems the SR/F is intended as a headline-grabbing marquee launch that’ll attract buyers not only to itself but to Zero’s more affordable models. It’s certainly got our attention.