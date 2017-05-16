Wink Bar directs your ride with GPS and lights

Bikes should be things of pared-back beauty. No bulky clip-ons or mounted navigation displays. Short of going full unicycle, though, options are limited if you want to give your wheels the Danish treatment. Unless you back the Wink Bar on Indiegogo, that is: equipped with headlights, GPS location and navigation, it replaces your existing handlebar with a dose of subtle smarts. Once paired with the partner app, the Bar will steer you to your destination by means of turn-by-turn light indicators (including a turn around signal if you overshoot). Park it up, tag the location and it’ll even ward off naughty sorts with an in-built alarm.