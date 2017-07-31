Sono Motors’ Sion recharges itself from the sun

Imagine a world where you never have to stop for petrol. Or electricity. Or whatever it is we end up running our cars on. You could just keep driving and driving, only ever stopping to refuel yourself with coffee and pasties. That’s the plan behind the Sion (from €16,000) - a city car that’s covered in solar panels to recharge the battery when it’s not plugged in. Fully charged it has a range of 250km, but Sono Motors reckons it can generate enough juice on its own to cover 30km per day, although we’d like to see how well it copes with a British winter. Or summer for that matter.