This rooftop tent makes your Mini Countryman a mobile camper

When an in-car kip is on the cards, a Mini might not be the motor of choice - unless you want to use the roof, that is. Sling some cross-beams between the roof-rails, bash together a bivvy and before you can say Ray Mears you’ll be sleeping like a Scout after a hard day’s whittling. Don’t fancy it? Pick up Autohome’s roof tent instead and, for a sweet €2.836,93, you’ll get a collapsible fiberglass pod that plays nice with your Mini’s rails. A high density mattress lives inside for comfy snoozing, while an aluminium ladder puts it all within easy reach.