The Propella 3.0. is an e-bike with plenty of style and even more substance

The latest version of the stylish Propella electric bike is now available for pre-order, and it's an absolute stunner. The lightweight Propella 3.0. ($999) uses an electric hub motor installed into the rear wheel to provide riders with a powerful boost for hill climbing, or effortless pedalling at up to 18 mph. The 250 watt motor is powered by a 36 volt 7ah removable battery packs that can be fully charged in just 2.5 hours. It has a pedal-assist range of 20 to 40 miles based on the assist level you choose, so it should handle most daily commutes and outdoor cycles with ease. Of course, when it runs out of juice you can still ride the Propella as you would any other bike - you'll just look infinitely more stylish thanks to those electric blue rims and matte black chassis.