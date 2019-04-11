The powerful Aktivo Scoot might be the perfect personal transporter

We all love tech that prioritises both style and substance, and that's why we've got all the time in the world for the new Aktivo Scoot (£370). Pitched as the world's first hubless electric scooter, the Aktivo is built out of a single-piece magnesium frame that can be folded down and easily stored. Its stunning hubless wheel system is powered by a 1000W brushless motor, which means the Aktivo can reach top speeds of 30km/h and climb 20-degree slopes with ease. Lob in 2 hour fast-charging, a roaming range of 25km, double brake action, and a fully-featured dashboard, and you've got what might just be the perfect personal transporter.