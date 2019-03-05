The Pininfarina Battista is a stunning all-electric that's more powerful than an F1 car

Electric cars are intelligent, environmentally friendly, and wholly necessary pieces of engineering, but a lot of them aren't that cool. Thankfully, that might be about to change with the unveiling of the Pininfarina Battista, an all-electric hypercar that has a top speed of 250mph and can do around 280 miles on a single charge. The discerning speed freaks among you will be thrilled to hear it can accelerate to 62mph in under two seconds and has 1,900 brake horsepower, making it nippier than a Formula 1 car. As if that wasn't enough, the Battista also happens to look absolutely stunning, with sweeping curves and well-placed angles giving the impression it was simply sculpted into existence. Only 150 will be available when it launches in late 2020, and you'll need to shell out $2 million for the privilege. Still, we can think of worse things to spend the cash on.