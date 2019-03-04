The Piëch Mark Zero is an electric GT that can charge in a jiffy

We've had fast-charging smartphones for some time, but have you ever heard of a fast-charging car? That's the pitch from automotive maker Piëch, which claims its new Mark Zero electric GT can reach 80 percent charge in under 5 minutes thanks to a special type of battery cell that barely heads up during charging or discharging phases. The reduced heat build-up means the battery can be cooled by air alone, making the car lighter and allowing for a top speed of 250 km/h. The Piëch Mark Zero concept car is due to be down for the first time at the 2019 Geneva Auto Show later this week, and should hopefully be brought to market within the next three years. There's no word on potential pricing as yet, but we're willing to bet it won't be cheap.