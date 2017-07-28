New Rolls-Royce Phantom always knows what’s coming

The name Rolls-Royce conjures images of chauffeurs, toffs and top hats. And while anyone who can afford £400,000 for a new Phantom has probably got enough cash to pay someone to drive it for them, why would they want to? With an almost silent 563hp V12 engine, it's packed with sensors, including a camera that analyses the road ahead to warn the air suspension about the bumps to come, and satellite-assisted transmission that means the gearbox is always prepared for any steep hills. If you can’t even be bothered to drive a car like that, it’s probably time to get a bike.