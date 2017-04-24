Meet the human drone that'll bring you and your shopping home

Future transport planners have only one question to answer: should humans be shrunk, or drones made bigger? E-Volo is strongly for the latter: its Volocopter 2X is an 18-rotor drone of people proportions that they hope to launch as soon as 2018. Hop aboard and you can pilot its all-electric equipment, provided you’ve the relevant qualifications, or - in the world of tomorrow - rest easy as it’s remotely or autonomously controlled. It’ll seat two in its tailless pod, with a four-seater iteration penned for future development. Capable of vertical take-off and landing, it’s near-silent operation could make it a perfect taxi replacement, too, with swappable batteries for a quick turnaround. Heli-Uber, anyone?