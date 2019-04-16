Aston Martin just unveiled its first ever all-electric car

Aston Martin has pulled back the curtain on its first ever production-ready electric car, the Rapide E. Debuted at the Auto Shanghai motor show in China earlier today, the Rapide E is a sleek, streamlined all-electric version of the popular V12-engine Rapide AMR. A special edition creation that'll be limited to 155 units (so expect it to sell out fast), the meticulously designed motor is powered by an 800V electrical architecture battery, has a maximum speed of 155 mph, a 50-70mph time of just 1.5 seconds, and a range of over 200 miles. In short, it's a wildly impressive specimen that's everything you'd expect from an Aston Martin. Pricing detials are being kept under wraps, but you can submit an enquiry on the Aston Martin website if you think you've got the dough.