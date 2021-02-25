Canon’s EOS M50 Mark II is firmly targeted at content creators

Looking to up your Instagram Stories game? Then Canon’s latest model might be the one for you. The Canon EOS M50 Mark II (£589.99) is designed to make it easier and faster to shoot and upload top-notch content that’ll make you the envy of your "influencer" pals. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth means you can share your shenanigans directly to a social platform of your of choosing, whether that’s Insta, Twitter or Twitch. It can also produce vertical videos you can post direct to social - ideal for when you’ve perfected your latest lockdown Tik-Tok dance moves. What’s more, clean HDMI output means you can livestream your twattery directly to YouTube, without the timestamp or any of the other on-screen gubbins you might have on your display. Canon’s new mirrorless model also lets you record in 4K and there’s a 3.5mm input for hooking up a proper mic so that you don’t sound like you’re in a cupboard. As the name suggests, the new model is the successor to Canon’s popular EOS M50 and also packs a 24.1MP APS-C sensor. The EOS M50 Mark II will be available from the end of March 2021 and can be pre-ordered now.