The Sony Alpha 7C is an ultra-portable full-frame camera made for vlogging

Sony has unveiled what it claims is the world's smallest and lightest full-frame camera in the new Alpha 7C (£1900). Pitched at vloggers and everyday users, the 7C features a 24.2MP 35mm full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor, BIONZ X image processing engine, 5-axis in-body stabilisation, upgraded shutter units, real-time eye autofocus, and a side-opening vari-angle LCD touch monitor that's ideal for selfies and similarly egocentric shots. In practice, that means the A7 should be capable of capturing high resolution, low noise images at all sensitivities and shooting 4K footage that's full of depth and detail. The Alpha 7C is due to launch in October for £1900, although a new kit that includes both the 7C and FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 zoom lens will arrive later that month for £2,150 - so it's probably worth holding out for that.