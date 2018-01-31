Snap world-beating selfies with Fujifilm’s retro-styled X-A5

We’re big fans of Fuji’s X-series lineup. The glorious X-T20 has hogged top spot in our system cameras top 10 for yonks, and we confidently proclaimed it the best damn snapper of 2017. But as they (possibly) say, there’s an X cam for everyone, and casual photographers should take a long look at the entry-level mirrorless X-A5. Boasting a newly developed 24.2MP APS-C sensor with phase detection autofocus and an improved image processing engine, the X-A5 will take great snaps wherever you are. It’s the smallest and lightest X-series cam to date, partly owing to the new compact FUJINON XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ zoom lens that it ships with. Chuck in 4K video recording, speedy Bluetooth image transfer and a 3in, 180-degree adjustable touchscreen (perfect for precision selfies), and you’ve got another formidable Fuji - especially when you consider the relatively wallet-friendly £549 price tag. Grab one in February.