Ricoh’s GR III is a point-and-shoot for pros

Demanding shutterbugs have long prized Ricoh’s GR and GR II compact cameras for their unassuming looks, fast wide-angle lens and excellent image quality, which make them ideal for street photography – and now the range is getting its first new model in almost 10 years. The Ricoh GR III (available early 2019, price TBC) is being pitched as “the ultimate snapshot camera” by its makers, and comes with a huge 24.24MP APS-C sensor – the same size as the sensor you’d find in a DSLR camera – and a newly-designed 28mm f/2.8 lens. Although it’s primarily a stills camera, Ricoh has included Full HD video recording at 24, 25 or 60fps, while its understated all-black design remains virtually unchanged from that of its GR predecessors.