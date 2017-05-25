The Prynt Pocket lets your iPhone spit out AR photos
It’s early summer, which means instant cameras have come out of hibernation to tempt us with their analogue charm. Not all of them are straight-up remixes of old Polaroids though – the Prynt Pocket (€150, available mid-June) connects directly to your iPhone to let you print ink-free stickers from your camera roll. To prove you’re not just a misty-eyed nostalgist, the Prynt app also lets you add live photos to each snap, which passers-by can watch by holding up their phone to your photo. Sure, the replacement paper’s a bit pricey at €20 for 40 sheets, but then hipster tax has always been pretty high for retro photography.