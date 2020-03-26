The Polaroid Now is a retro instant camera made for the future

Polaroid has launched a chirpy new instant camera called the Polaroid Now (£119). The vibrant snapper has been designed to push the brand forward by taking cues from the past, and sports a rainbow-infused retro finish that harkens back to the '70s. The Now range is also chasing the accessibility crown, and unlike its predecessors features a newly developed autofocus lens system that automatically switches between distance and portrait formats, a longer lasting battery that's capable of shooting 15 packs of film, a more accurate flash, and a refined design that prioritises both function and form. The only thing left to do is point and shoot!