Polaroid flips photography upside down with Stranger Things inspired camera

Polaroid wants to give budding photographers a taste of the '80s with its new Stranger Things inspired OneStep 2 Viewfinder i-Type Camera (£119.99). The special edition snapper looks like its been ripped straight out of the hit Netflix show, and sees the classic Polaroid design flipped Upside Down (how very… strange). It also comes in a unique blue and red colour scheme that oozes paranormal charm, and can be combined with a collectable special edition film that includes graphic design prints from the Stranger Things universe. As you'd expect from Polaroid, the OneStep 2 also happens to be a very capable instant camera, and packs a fixed-focus lens, powerful built-in flash, easy USB charging, and a handy self-timer. The battery also promises to deliver up to 60 days of life on a single charge, meaning you'll be able to capture memories all summer long.