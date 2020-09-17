The new Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 instant camera takes it back to basics

It feels good to document ‘the times’ and right now is no exception. Jigsaw puzzles photograph surprisingly well, especially next to your grinning housemate as the last piece is secured. You don’t need to be David Hockney to take a decent photo, and the Instax Square SQ1 is incredibly simple to use paying tribute to the classic square format. Auto-exposure offers a helping hand to adjust the shutter speed and flash depending on light available, which makes for less duffs. There’s also a one-touch selfie mode featuring a little mirror next to the lens so you can check you’re in shot. Just rotate the lens from ‘on’ to ‘selfie’ and you’re laughing. Fujifilm is also debuting two new films: Instax Square Rainbow with a colourful border on each photo and Instax Square Monochrome. Available at the end of September (£119.99) you have the choice of Terracotta Orange, Glacier Blue and Chalk White. It’s cool to be square.