Kodak's Smile Classic Instant Camera combines digital printing with vintage looks

If retro looks and modern tech are your bag, Kodak’s latest Smile Classic camera will tick all your boxes. With its pop-up viewfinder and automatic single strobe flash, it captures the look of a vintage instant camera, while the MicroSD card slot and digital printing capability bring it bang up-to-date. Complete with a 10-second timer so you can try to orchestrate some group shots, 3.51 x 4.25inch Zink paper photos can be printed instantly from the camera. You can even print your best selfies and snaps directly from your smartphone by connecting it to the camera via Bluetooth and using Kodak’s free Instant Print Companion app. Available in a range of colours, the nifty vintage camera is expected to cost $150 and will release later this year.