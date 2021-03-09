Insta360 GO 2 is a tiny action cam with a wide angle lens

The Insta360 GO 2 (£294.99) is just shy of a pair of spectacles in terms of its 27g weight, but here’s why it’ll help you see more of your surroundings. This nifty little clip-on action camera has a 1/2.3in image sensor at its heart to capture crisp stills,1440p videos, plus the ultra-wide field of view will get more in shot. The scratch-proof Lens Guard keeps the glass protected and it can be swapped out for an ND filter to get balanced colours when it’s bright outdoors. It comes with a host of accessories, plus a charge case which will take you to full power in just 30-minutes, this also doubles as a remote control, a tripod and a handheld grip. With IPX8 waterproofing, it can be your unobtrusive sea-life exploring partner, and FlowState stablisation takes care of any wobbles in the camera, not personal ones though, but remember; you can always use the GO 2’s companion app to cut the video just before you frantically swim to the surface because you mistook a plastic bag for a shark.