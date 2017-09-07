Fujifilm’s mirrorless X-E3 gets a touchscreen and 4K video

Fujifilm has rounded off its X Series refresh with a long-awaited successor to the X-E2. The latest addition to the mirrorless range retains its predecessor’s rangefinder-style form factor, but it’s smaller, lighter and comes equipped with a host of modern features. The X-E3 (available from this month, body-only £849) inherits a 24.3 megapixel X-Trans III sensor, bringing it up to date with the rest of the range. Also in its arsenal is the popular Focus Lever, which allows you to instantaneously change the focus area whilst keeping an eye on the viewfinder. Add to that an updated 3-inch LCD touchscreen, 4K video recording and Bluetooth connectivity (a first for an X Series cam), and you’ve got a tempting mid-range option.