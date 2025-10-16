OnePlus plans to offer Apple Watch support, but I’ll be surprised if it actually survives

OnePlus has revealed the new Android 16-based version of Oxygen OS, which, beyond its remarkably similarity to Apple’s iOS, plans to offer support for the Apple Watch smartwatch.

Thus far, there are no Android phones that offer notable support for Apple’s timepiece as it mandates an iPhone for set-up, software updates and app notifications. OnePlus wants to change that with OxygenOS 16, expanding its initiative that has previously made AirDrop available between Apple and OnePlus devices.

This year, OnePlus believes it has found a way to leverage its OHealth platform to sync an Apple Watch with a OnePlus phone. Users will need to install the OHealth Connect App on an Apple Watch and from there they’ll receive notifications, calls and activities will be synced. It’ll also enable remote camera functionality.

There’s a caveat to that though. Anyone attempting this Apple Watch and Android connectivity will also need an iPhone lying about to help with set-up and software updates of the companion timepiece.

So it’s not necessarily the freedom from an iPhone that Apple Watch fanciers on Android phones might seek, but it might be handy for those seeking to get away from an all-Apple ecosystem. Whether Apple finds a way to stamp it out or not remains to be seen. I have a feeling they might.

The connectivity with Apple devices doesn’t end there. With OxygenOS 16, OnePlus is now enabling users to remote control their Mac (or PC) from a OnePlus phone or tablet. It’s also easier to share photos with an iPhone in just a single tap.

Elsewhere, OnePlus is adding a deeper integration with Google Gemini via its Mind Space AI tool. The existing feature enables users to use AI to glean information from screenshots. Now it is expanding to scrolling video screenshots and voice memos, but more importantly is giving Google Gemini the keys to the information. So, users could say “Hi Google Gemini, can you help me plan a 5-day trip to Paris with content from Mind Space.”

This could be pretty useful if you’ve been consistently adding thoughts and ideas to Mind Space through screenshots. OnePlus details the full range of OxygenOS 16 features along with the compatible devices here.