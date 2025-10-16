25 ultimate tech gifts for your shopping list this festive season

Technology distributor Exertis recently opened its doors to the press for a special VIP showcase, Exertis Exclusive, giving us a first look at some of the most exciting tech hitting the shelves this season. We explored the latest gadgets, smart solutions, and must-have accessories—and handpicked 25 standout products that really impressed us.

From smart home essentials and immersive gaming gear to eco-friendly audio and cinema-style big screens, these are the innovations that are set to shine this year. Whether you’re shopping for a tech-savvy friend, a passionate gamer, or just someone who loves a clever gadget, this is your ultimate gift-inspiration list.

Fairphone 6 (£499)

The latest Fairphone combines modular sustainability with great performance. With a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, 50MP main camera, OLED display, and swappable parts, it’s built to last through 2033 with a five-year warranty and eight years of software support. Learn more

Swann Active Response Personal Alarm (£29.99)

A discreet safety companion, this smart alarm offers peace of mind with quick, responsive alerts when you need them most. Small and subtle, it’s designed to be carried everywhere for personal protection. Learn more

Cygnett MagSlim Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 5K (£39.95)

At just 9mm thin, the MagSlim clips magnetically to your phone for wire-free charging, making it ideal for commuting or weekends away. Lightweight yet powerful, it’s pre-charged and ready to snap on whenever you need juice. Learn more

Tado° Smart Thermostat X – Starter Kit (£159.99)

Upgrade your home heating with the Smart Thermostat X, which lets you manage your heating and hot water from anywhere. Compatible with most boilers and heat pumps, it offers multi-zone control and an intuitive app to keep every room perfectly comfortable. Learn more

ROG Harpe II Ace Gaming Mouse (£149.99)

Weighing just 48g, this pro-approved gaming mouse packs a 42,000-dpi sensor, 8K wireless polling, and crisp ROG optical switches. Built with esports pros, it offers tri-mode connectivity and unmatched precision for every click. Learn more

Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller – Mario Bricks (£49.99)

With a shifting Super Mario design, motion controls, and ergonomic comfort, this wireless pad is a playful upgrade for Switch gamers. It also supports quick-action back buttons and up to 40 hours of battery life. Learn more

Honeycomb Flight Sim (Alpha Flight Controls Lite, Bravo Throttle Quadrant Lite, Charlie Rudder Pedals) (£629.97)

Get fully kitted for virtual flying with Honeycomb. This setup brings an authentic feel, high quality and affordable precision to PC flight simming.

LG XBOOM Bounce by will.i.am (£169.99)

With dual dome tweeters tuned by will.i.am, this portable speaker delivers punchy audio and up to 30 hours of playback. Its military-grade durability and AI lighting make it as rugged as it is stylish. Learn more

Accuratus Bio M100 Multidevice Wireless Mouse (£21.49)

An eco-friendly spin on a classic, this biodegradable full-size mouse connects via dual Bluetooth or RF, allowing seamless switching between devices. Comfortable, ambidextrous, and reliable, it’s the ideal desk companion for greener computing. Learn more

Toshiba 32” WV25 HD Ready TV with Freely (£199)

Compact but feature-packed, this HD Ready TV offers HDR10 visuals, Dolby Audio, and all major streaming apps built-in. With Freely’s free live and on-demand TV, it’s an affordable upgrade for smaller spaces. Learn more

LG UltraGear 34” GX9 OLED Gaming Monitor (£999.99)

This curved 34-inch OLED monitor combines WQHD clarity with a blistering 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. With G-SYNC, FreeSync, and HDR True Black, it’s a dream setup for serious gamers. Learn more

Optoma Photon Life PK31 (£699)

4K UHD lifestyle projector with HDR support, the PK31 delivers lifelike colour and up to 150-inch images. Compact and versatile, it’s ideal for movies, sports, or gaming with rich cinematic quality. Learn more

HORI Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini (£64.99)

Nintendo’s officially licensed racing wheel offers responsive 180° rotation, shift paddles, and programmable buttons for serious karting fans. Compact yet immersive, it’s the ultimate add-on for Mario Kart marathons. Compatible with Switch 2. Learn more

Fairphone Fairbuds XL (£219)

These modular, over-ear headphones feature replaceable parts for long-term use without compromise. With two ANC modes, powerful 40mm drivers, and up to 30 hours of playback, they deliver premium sound with a planet-friendly ethos. Learn more

Tado° Radiator Thermostat X – Quattro Pack (£260.99)

This four-pack of radiator thermostats makes controlling individual rooms a breeze. The rechargeable, USB-C powered design eliminates disposable batteries, while the tado° app ensures effortless heating management and energy savings across the home. Learn more

Cygnett HighPWR 148W Laptop Power Bank 27K (£119.95)

Keep your laptop and devices powered on the go with this 27,000mAh high-capacity bank. It can fast-charge three devices at once, including power-hungry USB-C laptops, and recharges itself from 0–100% in just 1.5 hours. Approved for carry-on, it’s a travel essential. Learn more

ROG Falchion Ace HFX Gaming Keyboard (£189.99)

This gaming keyboard is designed for speed, packing ROG’s magnetic switches with custom actuation and ultra-fast 8000Hz polling. Features like Speed Tap mode and an interactive touch panel make it a compact powerhouse for competitive play. Learn more

Swann EVO Doorbell (£89.99)

The EVO Doorbell is Swann’s first AI-powered smart doorbell, designed to enhance home security by answering the door when you are not there. Backed by Swannshield technology, it provides smarter, safer monitoring at your doorstep. Learn more

Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller – Donkey Kong (£49.99)

Nintendo fans can enjoy motion controls and programmable back buttons in this Donkey Kong–themed wireless controller. The lenticular artwork shifts between jungle visuals, making it as fun to look at as it is to use. Learn more

Accuratus Bio Sound Headphones (£41.99)

Made from biodegradable wheatgrass resin and bamboo wood, these eco-friendly headphones prove sustainability can still sound premium. With Bluetooth 5.0, 40mm drivers, and 15 hours of battery life, they deliver clear, balanced audio with a greener footprint. Learn more

LG CineBeam S (£1099.99)

This compact 4K ultra-short-throw projector can deliver a 100-inch screen from just centimetres away. With Dolby Atmos, auto screen adjustment, and laser-powered colour, it’s perfect for cinematic nights at home. Learn more

Toshiba 55” XF9F OLED with Fire TV (£999)

This OLED with Fire TV blends stunning 4K HDR picture quality with Fire TV’s smart platform and built-in Freely streaming. With Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and 120Hz refresh rate, it’s just as suited to movie nights as next-gen gaming. Learn more

Optoma Photon Go (£899)

Portable and powered by Google TV, this laser projector creates a 100-inch display from just 25cm away. Its built-in battery, speakers, and Dolby Digital audio make it an all-in-one big-screen solution for life on the move. Learn more

LG XBOOM Stage 301 by will.i.am (£299.99)

A wedge-shaped design transforms any room into a stage, with powerful sound and replaceable battery for up to 24 hours of use. Dual-bar AI lighting and sound calibration ensure your music looks and sounds its best. Learn more

HORI Force Feedback Truck Control System (£549.99)

Truck sim fans get the real deal with a full-size wheel, 1800° rotation, and dual motor force feedback. With an H-pattern shifter, customisable controls, and bundled simulator codes, it’s built for ultra-realistic long-haul play. Learn more