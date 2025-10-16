Husqvarna’s new Nera range fixes one of the biggest problems with robot lawnmowers

Husqvarna’s latest crop of robotic mowers finally solves one of my biggest issues with the machines: navigation. The machines in the latest Nera range can now actually see what’s in front of them. The new additions – the 405VE, 410VE, 430V, and 450V – mark Husqvarna’s first foray into vision-equipped mowing.

If you’ve ever watched a robot lawnmower plough into your garden furniture then aimlessly reverse into a flower bed, you’ll understand why built-in AI vision might just be the smartest thing ever done.

These robots are fitted with an infrared camera and AI vision system that lets them identify and avoid obstacles like garden gnomes, stray toys, or whatever else might be left on the lawn. They’ll even keep an eye out for hedgehogs and other animals at night, to avoid any garden roadkill. Husqvarna’s mowers process all the visual data on-device for better data security and speed.

All four models are built to handle everything from modest patches of turf to sprawling country estates, thanks to a wire-free setup powered by Husqvarna’s EPOS system. It’s essentially GPS for your grass, with virtual boundaries and the ability to create stay-out zones. Mowing patterns are fully customisable too – you can choose from stripes, checkerboard, or triangles if you’re feeling geometric about your gardening.

The 405VE and 410VE cater to smaller lawns (up to 1500m2), with a handy EdgeCut feature that keeps lawn borders looking tidy without breaking out the shears. Meanwhile, the 430V and 450V are meant for larger, more complex gardens (up to 7500m2) and offer better slope handling, reaching up to 50% incline. All of them come with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and cellular connectivity, so you can micromanage your lawn from the comfort of your sofa via the Automower Connect app.

The Automower 405VE Nera with EPOS Plug-In will set you back £2299, the 410VE is £2799, the 430V will run you £3799, and the top-tier 450V comes in at £4799. All include the EPOS kit at no extra cost. There’s no official release date just yet, nor US pricing, but expect to hear more in 2026.